Woodpeckers Embrace Wild and Wacky to Down Delmarva

July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - On a night that featured runs on balks, debutant grand slams, and pitch clock walks, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-10, 44-40) grabbed an unconventional 8-6 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (6-12, 33-51) on Friday night.

Right away, the Shorebirds ignited their offense and opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. After loading the bases with no outs, a two-run single launched Delmarva to an early 2-0 lead.

However, the Woodpeckers quickly stormed back. In his first Single-A at bat, Wilton Lara launched a grand slam into the visitor bullpen in left field, turning a two-run deficit into a two-run advantage on one swing.

Despite immediately falling behind, Delmarva was undeterred and wasted no time pulling back in front. Back-to-back RBI hits, a triple and a single, leveled the score at four in the top of the third before a two-out single reclaimed their edge 5-4 in the fourth inning.

Lara stepped back up and responded shortly thereafter in the bottom of the frame. His two-out single cashed in a one-out Delmarva error and plated Alberto Hernandez, evening the contest back up at five apiece.

Once the bottom of the fifth rolled around, the Woodpeckers turned to the crazy to wrestle the lead back and strike for three runs. Max Holy and Esmil Valencia supplied singles ahead of a Cam Fisher hit-by-pitch to load the bases right away. Jancel Villarroel provided a run-scoring groundout to place Fayetteville on top 6-5 before a wild pitch and balk produced insurance tallies, affording them a three-run cushion.

Working from in front, Anthony Cruz emerged from the bullpen to shut the Shorebirds lineup down. He fired three consecutive scoreless innings to begin his outing, and despite surrendering a run and allowing the tying run to reach scoring position in the top of the ninth, the right-hander clutched up. He coaxed a groundout and a pitch clock violation strikeout to thwart the late rally and end the unconventional night as the victor.

Fayetteville can reclaim the series lead over the Shorebirds on Saturday at 7:05 PM. RHP Twine Palmer receives the starting assignment for the Woodpeckers versus RHP Chase Allsup for Delmarva. The contest falls on Harry Potter Night at Segra Stadium, and the first 1,500 fans through the gate will receive a replica jersey from their Hogwarts House of choice.







Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.