Fireflies Suspended in the Third July 11 at Charleston
July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies and RiverDogs were scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning when a thunderstorm started and the tarp came onto the field. At that point, the game was suspended and will resume as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 pm tomorrow.
The first game will finish as a nine inning game, picking up in the bottom of the third. The second game will start shortly after the first finishes and will be played as a seven-inning contest.
The Fireflies continue their series tomorrow at The Joe with a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-1, 11.57 ERA) takes the ball in game one for Columbia and the Fireflies roll with righty Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 4.50 ERA) in game two. Meanwhile Charleston choses RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-4, 5.03 ERA) in game one and RHP Jayden Voelker (2-6, 5.23 ERA) for game two.
Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snowglobe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.
Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Fredericksburg Turns Back Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- RiverDogs, Fireflies Suspended Due to Rain - Charleston RiverDogs
- Fireflies Suspended in the Third July 11 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.11 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.