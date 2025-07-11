Fireflies Suspended in the Third July 11 at Charleston

July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies and RiverDogs were scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning when a thunderstorm started and the tarp came onto the field. At that point, the game was suspended and will resume as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 pm tomorrow.

The first game will finish as a nine inning game, picking up in the bottom of the third. The second game will start shortly after the first finishes and will be played as a seven-inning contest.

The Fireflies continue their series tomorrow at The Joe with a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-1, 11.57 ERA) takes the ball in game one for Columbia and the Fireflies roll with righty Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 4.50 ERA) in game two. Meanwhile Charleston choses RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-4, 5.03 ERA) in game one and RHP Jayden Voelker (2-6, 5.23 ERA) for game two.

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snowglobe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.







