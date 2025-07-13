Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.13 at Charleston

July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies close out their series in Charleston beginning at 2:05 pm today at The Joe. LHP Jordan Woods (3-5, 4.53 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with righty Jose Urbina (5-1, 1.91 ERA).

COLUMBIA SPLITS RAIN-SOAKED DOUBLEHEADER: After plenty of fanfare from Mother Nature, the Fireflies were able to finish their doubleheader with the Charleston RiverDogs over seven hours after first pitch on day number two. The double header finished in a split. The RiverDogs took game one 3-2 in 10 innings and the Fireflies rallied and won game two 3-2 in seven frames. Game One The Fireflies were able to take the lead for the first time in the top of the 10th. After a scoreless ninth, Fraynel Nova (L, 1-2) was only able to record one out in the 10th before the RiverDogs earned their second walk-off win of the series. Game Two Hyungchan Um got the scoring started as he bolted his second round-tripper of the 2025 season over the left-center fence to break the scoreless tie in the top of the second inning. A few innings later, Brennon McNair added his team-leading ninth round tripper of the season to plate Milo Rushford and give Columbia a 3-0 lead over Charleston. Emmanuel Reyes worked four scoreless innings in the start and retired 10 consecutive RiverDogs after allowing his first baserunner in the first frame.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.31), strikeouts (8th, 71), innings pitched (5th, 74.0), opposing average (1st, .188) and WHIP (1st, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

NO FIREWORKS THIS JULY: The Fireflies pitching staff has started the month of July at a scorching pace. The club is 5-5, but has a 2.28 ERA, which is the top mark in Minor League Baseball since July 1. During the run, the Fireflies have 79 strikeouts over 87 innings to pair with a 1.14 WHIP and a 2.82 K/BB ratio. The next-closest team to Columbia is the Hudson Valley Renegades, who have a 2.30 ERA in 94 innings of work in July.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 58 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has been eating innings pitched since the start of June (27.2). He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP. He's also been piling up the strikeouts. Wyatt has 27 strikeouts compared to only six walks since June 1. His last outing July 3 was the only outing of less than four innings that Wyatt has tossed since the start of June.







