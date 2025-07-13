Big Inning Carries Hillcats to 50th Win

July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







An eight-run inning helped the Lynchburg Hillcats avoid a sweep from the Hickory Crawdads, 11-2, on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, Lynchburg became the first team in the Carolina League to reach the 50-win mark.

The third inning was where the scoring would begin for both teams, as Hickory started the party with a solo blast from Esteban Mejia in the top of the frame.

Lynchburg trailed heading to the bottom of the inning, however the deficit would not last long. Nick Mitchell drove home Yaikel Mijares with an RBI single to left. Then, Welbyn Francisca followed suit with a carbon copy base hit, scoring Mitchell and giving the Hillcats the 2-1 lead.

Hickory would knot things up in the sixth inning after a defensive miscue by the Hillcats. After a grounder to the pitcher, Xavier Martinez would throw wide at first allowing Yeremy Cabrera to score from third. Despite two runners in scoring position with no outs, the Lynchburg would limit the damage to one.

After a slow series, Lynchburg finally erupted for an eight-run inning, their best of the year. Garrett Howe drove home the first, bringing home Luis Merejo on a single. Yaikel Mijares would follow suit with a single to plate Christopher Espinola.

A wild pitch allowed Howe to touch home, pushing the lead up to three, but the offense was just getting started. Carolos Gutierrez brought home Logun Clark on a sacrifice fly, only the first out of the inning. A throwing error from the Crawdads catcher would provide a lane to bring Mijares home as well.

The inning would continue to spiral on Hickory as Welbyn Francisca found a base hit off the glove of the third baseman, scoring Mitchell. Finally, Merejo ended the scoring with his second double of the inning, scoring two, and moving Lynchburg in front 10-2.

The inning saw 13 men come to the plate, five walks, and five base hits.

The Hillcats would tack on one more in the eighth for good measure. Mitchell singled home Mijares as the icing on the cake.

Lynchburg will now head into the all-star break before returning to action on the road at Fredericksburg on Friday. They will not return home until they face the Salem Red Sox beginning on July 29 at Bank of the James Stadium. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.