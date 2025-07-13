Early Offense Enough for Sunday Victory in Augusta

July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The GreenJackets scored five runs in the game's first two innings, and held on for dear life, surviving a late charge from Salem to escape with a 5-4 win Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

Red Sox starter Joey Gartrell had difficulty finding the zone early, and first inning walks led to three runs for the Jackets. Eric Hartman and Isaiah Drake drew free passes to start the inning, and Luis Guanipa brought home Hartman with an RBI single. Another walk loaded the bases, and Gartrell hit Elio Campos to bring home another run. Douglas Glod would poke an RBI groundout to short, posting a crooked number in the first.

Salem would answer in the top of the second, loading the bases with one out against Reibyn Corona in his first start since 2023. With the bags full, Yohander Linarez skied a sac fly to right to get the Sox on the board, before Corona induced another fly ball to end the inning.

The Jackets would get the run back immediately, with the second inning being their final display of run-scoring capability on the day. Hartman ripped a one-out single to set the table, and Drake launched his 4th homer of the year high above the TaxSlayer Terrace to produce a significant advantage.

The Red Sox would not go away quietly, jumping on Corona's replacement in the 4th to cut the lead in half. Juan Sanchez allowed a leadoff walk to start his day, and Linarez continued his stellar day with a two-run home run to bring the Sox within two. Salem would put two more aboard in the inning, and two more the frame afterwards, but could not close the gap any further.

Both bullpens traded zeroes for a majority of the game's back half, with each offense shutting down until the top of the 8th. Justin Militello had worked a scoreless 6th and 7th, but gave up a leadoff double to Yoeilin Cespedes, and a second double from Frederik Jimenez put the tying run aboard. Augusta summoned Albert Rivas from the pen, and he induced back-to-back popups to end the inning.

Rivas would mow through the 9th inning, retiring the side in order to secure his second save of the season. The GreenJackets secured the win despite being outhit 11-4, and take the series four games to two in their lone look at the Salem Red Sox this year.

Tomorrow, the Carolina League takes its All-Star Break until Thursday, before the GreenJackets begin a nine-game roadtrip between Myrtle Beach and Hickory. Augusta will next be at home in 16 days, when they will host the Carolina Mudcats for six games.







Carolina League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.