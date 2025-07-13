Fireflies Bats Silenced in 3-0 Loss to Charleston
July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies were shutout as they dropped the rubber match 3-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday afternoon at The Joe.
The Fireflies bats were stymied by Jose Urbina (W, 6-1) who worked seven scoreless innings with 78 pitches. After that Jadon Berkovich struck out the side in the eighth and Dalton Fowler (S, 2) closed things out with a scoreless ninth to keep Columbia at bay.
Jordan Woods threw another scoreless start for the Fireflies. The southpaw added three innings without a run to his ledger, giving him seven scoreless innings on the week.
Charleston got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. After Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-2) got the first two RiverDogs out, Larry Martinez and Jeter Garcia had back-to-back singles that scored Martinez to break the scoreless tie.
The RiverDogs added to their lead in the sixth. Theo Gillen hit a lead-off single and scored from second on a wild pitch. Larry Martinez singled before coming around on a throwing error from Gutierrez to make it a 3-0 game.
After that, the pitching staff settled down for Columbia. Elvis Novas worked 1.1 scoreless and Yimi Presinal closed things out with a scoreless eighth.
The Fireflies start a three-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Segra Park Friday night at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the series.
