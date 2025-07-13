Fireflies Bats Silenced in 3-0 Loss to Charleston

July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies were shutout as they dropped the rubber match 3-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday afternoon at The Joe.

The Fireflies bats were stymied by Jose Urbina (W, 6-1) who worked seven scoreless innings with 78 pitches. After that Jadon Berkovich struck out the side in the eighth and Dalton Fowler (S, 2) closed things out with a scoreless ninth to keep Columbia at bay.

Jordan Woods threw another scoreless start for the Fireflies. The southpaw added three innings without a run to his ledger, giving him seven scoreless innings on the week.

Charleston got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. After Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-2) got the first two RiverDogs out, Larry Martinez and Jeter Garcia had back-to-back singles that scored Martinez to break the scoreless tie.

The RiverDogs added to their lead in the sixth. Theo Gillen hit a lead-off single and scored from second on a wild pitch. Larry Martinez singled before coming around on a throwing error from Gutierrez to make it a 3-0 game.

After that, the pitching staff settled down for Columbia. Elvis Novas worked 1.1 scoreless and Yimi Presinal closed things out with a scoreless eighth.

The Fireflies start a three-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Segra Park Friday night at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the series.

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snow globe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.