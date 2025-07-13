Kannapolis Takes Finale 4-2, Split Series with Pelicans

July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4-2 on Sunday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (8-12, 40-47) opened the scoring in the first inning when Jorge Corona walked to plate Ryan Burrowes, followed by Mikey Kane singling to drive in Ronny Hernandez, giving Kannapolis a 2-0 lead.

Eli Lovich singled to bring home Leonel Espinoza and Owen Ayers in the fourth inning, tying the game at 2-2 for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (14-6, 39-45).

Nathan Archer singled to plate Ryan Burrowes in the fifth inning, putting Kannapolis ahead 3-2.

T.J. McCants launched a solo homer to right-center field in the eighth inning, stretching the Cannon Ballers' lead to 4-2.

The Pelicans couldn't rally in the ninth, stranding a pair runners and finishing 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Kannapolis' Sims earned the win, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings, while Wyatt Clark secured his fifth save with 2.0 scoreless innings.

Pelicans starter Nazier Mulé took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. Alfredo Romero, Luis A. Reyes, and Brayden Spears provided relief, with Spears surrendering the homer to T.J. McCants.

Ayers led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Christian Olivo and Matt Halbach each added a hit, with Halbach's double marking the team's only extra-base hit. For Kannapolis, Ryan Burrowes went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Nathan Archer went 2-for-3 with an RBI. The Pelicans left four runners on base, while the Cannon Ballers left nine. Both teams played error-free, but Kannapolis capitalized on three double plays turned by the Pelicans' defense.

The Pelicans return home following the All-Star Break for a three-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) beginning on Friday, July 18th at 7:05 E.T.

