Shorebirds Handle Woodpeckers to Close Series

July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds (7-14, 34-54) proved too much to handle on Sunday afternoon as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-11, 45-41) fell to an 8-3 loss in the series finale.

Following a pair of scoreless frames to open the contest, the Woodpeckers plated the game's first run in the bottom of the third. Alberto Hernandez cashed in a Jason Schiavone leadoff double to put Fayetteville on top 1-0.

Right away, though, the Shorebirds formed a response. They tallied three runs in the top of the fourth inning, storming ahead 3-1.

However, the Woodpeckers worked quickly to cut right into their newfound deficit. Hector Salas drove Cam Fisher home after a walk and a stolen base opened the inning, pulling Fayetteville back within one.

Delmarva restored their two-run edge on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth, but once again, Fayetteville answered back and canceled it out. Fisher scampered home on a wild pitch himself, keeping the Woodpecker deficit at one at 4-3.

At that point, the Shorebirds thwarted the Fayetteville momentum and pulled away in the top of the seventh. A four-run inning broke the game open, and they did not allow another tally the rest of the way to notch the victory and split the six-game series.

The Woodpeckers receive four days off along with the rest of Minor League Baseball due to the MLB All-Star break, and they return to action with a nine-game road trip starting on Friday, July 18th at Carilion Clinic Field against the Salem Red Sox. They return to Segra Stadium on July 29th to open a six-game series versus the Hickory Crawdads in their first matchup as Carolina League opponents.







Carolina League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.