Mudcats Postponed Sunday

July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats announced that due to inclement weather, Sunday afternoon's game against the Fredericksburg Nationals has been postponed.

The clubs will make up the contest in Fredericksburg as part of a doubleheader which will be announced at a later date.

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for any remaining 2025 Carolina Mudcats home game.

Carolina heads into the All-Star break with a one-half game lead in the Carolina League North Division Standings and will return to action on Friday, July 18 at Delmarva.

The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 22 when they open a series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.







