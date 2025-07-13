FredNats and Mudcats Postponed Sunday
July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - Sunday's game between the FredNats and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to weather.
The two teams will play a doubleheader in Fredericksburg when the Mudcats visit Virginia Credit Union Stadium in September. The date of the doubleheader will be announced at a later time.
