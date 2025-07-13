Shorebirds Pull Away from Woodpeckers to Win Series Finale

July 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (34-53, 7-14) finished their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (44-41, 9-11) with an 8-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Woodpeckers scored first in the bottom of the third inning when Alberto Hernandez drove in a run to give them a 1-0 lead. However, they were denied a second run one batter later when Hernandez was thrown out at home by Nate George on a double by Jancel Villarroel, keeping the score at 1-0.

Delmarva took advantage in the next half inning as Raylin Ramos put the Shorebirds in front with a two-run single with the bases loaded. Joshua Liranzo drove home a run moments later with a run-scoring single to make it 3-1 in favor of the Shorebirds.

The Woodpeckers trimmed their deficit to one in the next inning on an RBI single by Hector Salas, making it 3-2.

Yeiber Cartaya delivered another strong start for the Shorebirds, tossing 4.2 innings with eight strikeouts to boost his league-leading total to 83 for the season.

In the sixth, Delmarva went back up by two as Braylin Tavera scored on a wild pitch, giving the Shorebirds a 4-2 edge.

Fayetteville plated a run on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the frame, but Joe Glassey evaded further damage by stranding the bases loaded by striking out three in the inning.

Delmarva's offense erupted in the seventh inning, scoring four runs, starting with Nate George, who drove in Fernando Peguero with an RBI double. Raylin Ramos earned his third RBI of the game with his second hit, bringing home George to increase the lead to 6-3. Yasmil Bucce finished the inning with a single that drove in two runs, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead at 8-3.

That proved to be plenty for Delmarva's pitching staff who put together another signature performance in Fayetteville by striking out a season-high 18 batters. Cartaya led with eight strikeouts, while Joe Glassey and Ben Vespi each had four, and Jared Beck struck out two. Their efforts helped the Shorebirds secure an 8-3 win in the finale, splitting the series.

Ben Vespi (3-1) was awarded the win in relief, while Fayetteville starting pitcher Dylan Howard (1-1) took the loss.

The Shorebirds will enjoy the next four days off for the All-Star break and return to action on Friday when they begin a nine-game homestand against the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.