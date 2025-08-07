Mudcats and Lynchburg Postponed Thursday

August 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats have announced that tonight's contest against the Lynchburg Hillcats scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Five County Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's game remains unchanged with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. with both contests scheduled for 7-innings. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. for the doubleheader Saturday.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for any remaining regular season Carolina Mudcats home game.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.