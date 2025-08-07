Shields Dominates Game Two in Doubleheader Split

August 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher David Shields

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies split their doubleheader with the Hickory Crawdads Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. The team lost game one 5-1 and took game two 9-0 as David Shields faced the minimum through five frames.

Game One

The Crawdads jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the first inning. Yeremy Cabrera drew a four pitch walk before Maxton Martin drilled his 10th homer of the season to give the Crawdads a 2-0 advantage before the first out was recorded.

Hickory added another run in the bottom of the third inning. Braylin Morel roped a two out single to plate Martin to make it 3-0. After that, Columbia answered in the top of the fourth inning. Ramon Ramirez got things going with a base knock and he advanced to third on a fielder's choice and a throwing error from Yolfran Castillo. He came around to score Columbia's first run of the game on a Hyungchan Um sacrifice fly to right field.

Martin clubbed his second homer of the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth to give the Crawdads a 5-1 lead.

Hiro Wyatt (L, 1-5) worked 4.1 innings and surrendered five runs on as many hits before he passed the ball to the bullpen. Kamden Edge got two outs and stranded an inherited runner in his debut and Jordan Woods worked a scoreless sixth with three strikeouts to close out the game.

On the other side, starter Caden Scarborough (W, 2-5) produced one of his best starts of the season. The righty went six frames without allowing an earned run. He struck out five Fireflies and only issued one walk to earn the win.

Game Two

David Shields (W, 3-1) dominated game two. The lefty faced the minimum over five frames with a career-best eight strikeouts thanks to a 4-3 doubleplay from Stone Russell. After that, Bryson Dudley spun a scoreless sixth and Fraynel Nova ended the contest with a scoreless seventh to lock down the Fireflies eighth shutout of the season.

The Fireflies bats struck first in game two. Henry Ramos legged out an infield single with one out to start the rally. After that, Asbel Gonzalez got his second base hit of the game to set the table for the top of the order. Ramon Ramirez drove home Ramos with a two out double to break the scoreless tie. After that, Jose Cerice and Yandel Ricardo hit back-to-back singles to plate Gonzalez and Ramirez to put the Fireflies in front 3-0.

After that, the team added another three runs thanks to a two-run single from JC Vanek and a bases loaded walk from Asbel Gonzalez. In the fifth, Yandel Ricardo scored off a steal and a throwing error to make it 7-0. After that, Jose Cerice grounded out to score Vanek in the sixth and Stone Russell singled to plate Ramon Ramirez.

Ramos finished the night 3-4 with two runs, and Vanek and Cerice both had two RBI in the contest. Every Fireflies batter reached at least once in game two.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tomorrow night at 7 pm at L.P. Frans Stadium. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-1, 2.25) gets the nod for Columbia and Hickory has yet to name their starter for tomorrow's contest.

Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

