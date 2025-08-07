RiverDogs, Breeze Airways Partner for the Return of "Niceness Week"

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Breeze Airways have announced plans for their fourth annual Niceness Week, August 12-15. Throughout the week, RiverDogs players, coaches and front office staff, with Breeze Airways and REV Federal Credit Union Team Members, will spread niceness throughout the Lowcountry by volunteering at various organizations.

Niceness week will culminate with the RiverDogs game on Friday, August 15, which will celebrate the week's activities.

The week gets rolling at Pet Helpers Animal Shelter in Charleston from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, August 12. Volunteers will help with various tasks around the shelter, pitching in to keep their animals ready for adoption.

On Wednesday, August 13, the team will head to the Summerville Miracle League's baseball game to play with and cheer on participants throughout the morning. The Miracle League of Summerville aims to enhance the lives of people with special needs through the game of baseball.

The volunteer caravan will move to Home Again of the Lowcountry on August 14 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, helping move furniture for people who are transitioning out of homelessness.

The week wraps up with a green thumb on Friday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Katie's Crops. The RiverDogs and Breeze will help garden crops that will be distributed to community members in need.

