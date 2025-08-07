Shorebirds Steal Franchise Record 11 Bases in Victory over Fayetteville

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-64, 13-25) won their second straight game against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-49, 18-19) on Thursday by a final score of 7-2.

The Woodpeckers scored first in the top of the third inning by lining up three consecutive singles to bring home a run, as Caden Powell drove in Anthony Huezeo, making it 1-0 Fayetteville.

Delmarva tied the game in the bottom of the inning when a wild pitch scored Joshua Liranzo from third, making it 1-1.

Braylin Tavera gave the Shorebirds the lead in the fourth with a two-run single to score Luis Almeyda and Colint Tuft, putting Delmarva in front 3-1.

In the fifth, Fayetteville cashed in an unearned run on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Frey to cut Delmarva's lead back down to one at 3-2.

Raylin Ramos extended Delmarva's lead back to two in the bottom half of the fifth on an RBI single, giving him 40 RBIs for the season to make it 4-2 in favor of the Shorebirds.

The lead grew to 5-2 on a balk that scored Fernando Peguero to score from third base.

In the seventh, Braylin Tavera drove home his third run of the night with a two-out single, making it a 6-2 game.

Luis Almeyda helped the Shorebirds score for a sixth-straight inning in the eighth with a sacrifice fly as Andrés Nolaya touched home to put Delmarva ahead 7-2.

The Shorebirds had another strong night on the mound as Michael Caldon, Jacob Stretch, Chipper Menard, and Sayer Diederich combined for 13 strikeouts while allowing just one earned run. Delmarva reset the history books by stealing a franchise-record 11 bases, led by Colin Tuft with a career-high four in the 7-2 victory.

Jacob Stretch (1-0) earned his first win with the Shorebirds in his debut appearance, while Fayetteville starter Raimy Rodriguez (3-5) took the loss.

Delmarva goes for a third consecutive win over the Woodpeckers on Friday as Carson Dorsey takes the mound against Parker Smith for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







