Scarborough and Martin Propel Crawdads to Split

August 7, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads split a Thursday doubleheader at LP Frans Stadium against Columbia, winning the opener 5-1. In the nightcap, Columbia responded, cruising to a 9-0 shutout win.

In game one, Caden Scarborough (2-5) put together an elite effort, tossing a career high six innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run to claim his second win of the year. The Florida right-hander threw just 64 pitches, 49 for strikes.

The effort for Scarborough marked the first time this season he has tossed five-plus frames in consecutive starts.

Maxton Martin supplied the offense for Hickory (55-48, 22-16), going three-for-three with a pair of homers, four RBI and three runs scored. The Washington native hit a first inning opposite field shot to left to open the scoring and followed up with a second two-run homer in the fifth to right field off Columbia starter Hiro Wyatt, stretching the lead to 5-1.

Wyatt suffered the loss for Columbia, dropping his record to 1-5 on the campaign.

In game two, David Shields was equally dominant for Columbia (48-54, 12-24), as the southpaw faced the minimum in five innings, striking out eight batters on one hit. The win for Shields moved his mark to 3-1 on the year.

Offensively, Columbia collected 13 hits in the contest, scoring a trio of runs in the third and fourth innings to separate themselves from Hickory in the latter frames.

Enrique Segura took the loss for the Crawdads, giving up three runs on seven hits in three frames.







