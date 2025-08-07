Andrade Quiets Augusta Bats, 'Dogs Rally Late

North Augusta, SC - RiverDogs starter Ryan Andrade worked a quality start and Charleston rallied for three seventh-inning runs to take a 3-2 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday night at SRP Park.

With the win, Charleston improves to 56-47 overall and 21-16 in the second half.

Andrade settled things down for the pitching staff after it allowed 14 runs on Wednesday night. Andrade allowed just one run in six innings, striking out five - his ninth quality start of the season, which leads Single-A.

The GreenJackets scored their only run against Andrade in the bottom of the fifth inning. Colin Burgess and Joe Olsavsky singled back-to-back to open the frame, and John Gil brought in Burgess on a fielder's choice to open a 1-0 lead.

Andrade finished his evening with a 1-2-3 sixth.

Augusta starter Kendy Richard dueled Andrade, shutting out Charleston for six innings, surrendering just four baserunners - three hits and one walk.

The RiverDogs jumped on the GreenJackets bullpen in the top of the seventh to seize the lead. Augusta reliever Jhonly Taveras walked Nathan Flewelling and Angel Mateo to open the frame.

Ryan McCoy capitalized on the free passes, driving in Flewelling on an RBI double to tie the game. Alberth Palma followed with a single, pushing in Mateo and McCoy to hand Charleston its first lead, 3-1.

Jayden Voelker took over for Andrade in the bottom of the seventh and ran into a jam right off the bat. Burgess doubled and Olsavsky singled him home, trimming the lead to 3-2. Voelker followed with a hit by pitch, setting up runners on first and second.

The RiverDogs caught a break with some good defense and bad baserunning to alleviate the pressure. Owen Carey singled to shortstop, where Narciso Polanco made a diving stop to keep the ball on the infield. Olsavsky got caught in a rundown between third and home. After the catcher Flewelling applied the tag, he fired to second base, where Gil was caught leaning and was tagged out for a double play.

After the first two batters of the eighth inning reached base, Jonathan Russell entered for Charleston and recorded the final five outs to earn a save. Russell stranded the tying run on second base to end the contest in the ninth.

The series continues on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm in North Augusta. The RiverDogs return home to open a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday at 7:05 pm.







