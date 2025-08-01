Fireflies Washed Away Friday, August 1

August 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies started Friday night's contest with the Fredericksburg Nationals in a rain delay and they finished the night suspending the game at the start of the bottom of the second with no score. The two teams will resume this contest tomorrow at Segra Park at 4:05 pm. Gates for the game will open at 3:30 pm.

The first game of the doubleheader will start in the bottom of the second and go nine innings. After a 30-minute break, the two teams will play a seven-inning contest for game two.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at Segra Park at 4:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the doubleheader.

Tomorrow is Harry Potter night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Hogwarts House Sock giveaway and we'll end the night with a magical fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







