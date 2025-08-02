Pitching Staff Doesn't Allow Earned Run in Doubleheader Split

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies pitching staff led the way to a doubleheader split Saturday night at Segra Park. The staff didn't allow an earned run over 16 innings as the Fireflies won game one 2-0 and lost game two 2-1.

Game One

The Columbia Fireflies picked up right where they left off from Friday night's suspended game Saturday afternoon, shutting out the Fredericksburg Nationals 2-0.

Angel Acosta sparked the offense with an RBI double in the fourth inning, then came home to score on a sacrifice fly from Josi Novas in the seventh to give Columbia some insurance.

Columbia's bullpen shined in support of starter Jose Gutierrez, who was limited due to Friday's rain delay. Dash Albus (W, 6-1), Yeri Perez and Henson Leal (S, 2) combined for seven scoreless innings, stranding seven Nationals runners to keep Fredericksburg off the board.

The Fireflies racked up eight hits in the win, including multi-hit games from both Acosta and Jose Cerice. Defensively, Columbia played clean baseball and turned key double plays to help escape jams. The win improved the Fireflies to 11-16 in the second half of the season.

Game Two

Columbia looked poised for a doubleheader sweep after leading 1-0 through six innings in the nightcap, but two costly errors in the seventh flipped the script as the Fireflies fell 2-1 to the Nationals.

Hyungchan Um delivered the team's only RBI with a fourth-inning single that brought home Stone Russell. Tyler Davis was outstanding out of the bullpen, retiring seven of eight batters faced across 2.1 innings.

But the game unraveled in the top of the seventh. After back-to-back singles from Fredericksburg, two throwing errors allowed the Nationals to score a pair to take a 2-1 lead over Columbia.

Fredericksburg's staff retired the final nine Fireflies they faced. Alexander Meckley (W, 5-6) worked six innings and worked around four hits to allow only one run. After that, Johan Otanez (S, 3) spun a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save.

Augusto Mendieta (BS, 2; L, 3-3) gave up two, unearned runs in the seventh and went on the hook for the loss

The Fireflies close out their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-4, 4.13 ERA) takes the hill for the Fireflies and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Alexander Meckley (4-6, 4.28 ERA).

Tomorrow is 803 Day at Segra Park. We're celebrating the Midlands and pulling out the red carpet for it! Check out the team's special Columbia-themed uniforms this week and make sure to check out the Palmetto Championship Wrestling while at the game. Post-game kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and the Fireflies will host a full-team autograph session.







