Nunez's Grand Slam Sends Ballers To Third Win Of Week Over Delmarva Saturday

August 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by the drip of ice cream-themed uniforms designed by 14-year-old Griffin Morneau, a patient at Atrium Health's Levine Children's Hospital, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tallied their seventh shutout of the season with a, 7-0, win over the Delmarva Shorebirds Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Cannon Ballers move to 16-19 in the second half, guaranteeing a series split at minimum with Delmarva, who fall to 11-23 in the back-half of the 2025 season.

Four pitchers combined for Kannapolis' shutout, with starter RHP Ricardo Brizuela anchoring the front-third with three shutout innings. RHP Gabriel Rodriguez notched the best stat-line of the night, striking out six over three innings with three hits and one walk. RHP Kevin Davis allowed two hits but struck three Delmarva bats out over two frames. Finally, RHP Carlton Perkins received aid from his defense with a scoreless ninth, tallying a strikeout along the way.

Kannapolis opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, leaping in front on a Miguel Santos sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the second, Abraham Nunez launched the first Ballers grand slam since Brooks Baldwin on July 7, 2023 to put the Ballers in front, 5-0.

Nunez crossed the plate again in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on a throwing error from Delmarva's LHP Carson Dorsey to make it, 6-0. Finally, in the bottom of the seventh, Grant Smith contributed his first double of the season, scoring Adrian Gil to give the Ballers a, 7-0, advantage.

LHP Grant Umberger toes the rubber for Kannapolis for the second time this week in Sunday's series finale against the Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m., with gates opening at 12:30 for the annual Hawaiian shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

