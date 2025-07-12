Cannon Ballers Crumble in 5-0 Loss to Pelicans Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers struggled to find their way on the basepaths, getting only four baserunners in Saturday's, 5-0, loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers fall to 7-13 in the second half, losing seven of their last 10 games. Kannapolis is also now 3-8 at home in the second half, scuffling in last place in the Carolina League South division.

RHP Luis Reyes struggled for the second start in a row, allowing four runs on seven hits with a season-high four walks and four strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, RHP Jake Curtis and RHP Pierce George allowed one run on two hits in three innings.

Myrtle Beach put all the offense on the board in Saturday's game, rallying an RBI single in the top of the third on an Angel Cepeda RBI single. In the top of the fourth, Derik Alcantara notched a sacrifice fly and Christian Olivo hit a two-RBI single into center field to put the Pelicans in the lead, 4-0, after four.

Owen Ayers put up the final run of the game in the top of the eighth, smoking a home run to center field and handing Myrtle Beach a, 5-0, advantage.

LHP Kaleb Sophy gets the start in the series finale on Sunday at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

