Cannon Ballers Crumble in 5-0 Loss to Pelicans Saturday
July 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers struggled to find their way on the basepaths, getting only four baserunners in Saturday's, 5-0, loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Atrium Health Ballpark.
With the loss, the Ballers fall to 7-13 in the second half, losing seven of their last 10 games. Kannapolis is also now 3-8 at home in the second half, scuffling in last place in the Carolina League South division.
RHP Luis Reyes struggled for the second start in a row, allowing four runs on seven hits with a season-high four walks and four strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, RHP Jake Curtis and RHP Pierce George allowed one run on two hits in three innings.
Myrtle Beach put all the offense on the board in Saturday's game, rallying an RBI single in the top of the third on an Angel Cepeda RBI single. In the top of the fourth, Derik Alcantara notched a sacrifice fly and Christian Olivo hit a two-RBI single into center field to put the Pelicans in the lead, 4-0, after four.
Owen Ayers put up the final run of the game in the top of the eighth, smoking a home run to center field and handing Myrtle Beach a, 5-0, advantage.
LHP Kaleb Sophy gets the start in the series finale on Sunday at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.comfor more information and to secure your seats today.
Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2025
- Pelicans Blank Cannon Ballers, Secure Series Split - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Strong Pitching and First Inning Outburst Help Woodpeckers Dispatch Delmarva - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Cannon Ballers Crumble in 5-0 Loss to Pelicans Saturday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Salem Shells GreenJackets in Saturday Stomping - Augusta GreenJackets
- Shorebirds Unable to Overcome Fast Start by the Woodpeckers - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Hickory Shuts out Lynchburg - Lynchburg Hillcats
- FredNats Walked off 5-3 in Late Loss at Carolina - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Payne Home Run Vaults Mudcats to Victory - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.12 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- Cannon Ballers Crumble in 5-0 Loss to Pelicans Saturday
- Four-Run Eighth Inning Sinks Pelicans in Ballers 5-4 Win Friday
- Q's Fall on Country Western Night for Second Loss of Week to Pelicans
- Nunez Notches Four Hits, Pitching Staff Walks Nobody in Ballers' 9-2 Win Tuesday
- Crawdads Spoil Sold-Out Fun Thursday with Early Offense over Cannon Ballers