Crawdads Spoil Sold-Out Fun Thursday with Early Offense over Cannon Ballers

July 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers fell behind early and failed to put up a fight in Thursday's sold-out contest at Atrium Health Ballpark, falling, 7-2, to the Hickory Crawdads.

With the loss, Kannapolis is now 4-8 in the second half, falling to six games back of the lead in the South division. The Crawdads now take a 2-1 series lead, swiping the advantage in the first leg of the home-and-home series between the two sides.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi faced just six batters in Thursday's contest, striking out two but allowing three runs on four hits. Sinibaldi got removed from the game early after getting hit in the ankle on a hard-hit line drive. Out of the bullpen, two of the five arms used after Sinibaldi allowed runs, but RHP Blake Shepardson, RHP Joseph Yabbour and RHP Jonathan Clark all threw at least one shutout inning in Thursday's game.

Hickory started the scoring in the top of the first with three runs on a Beycker Barroso RBI double and RBI singles from Yeremy Cabrera and Esteban Mejia to jump ahead, 3-0, after one.

Maxton Martin extended the lead to, 4-0, Crawdads with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning to score Marcos Torres.

Kannapolis tallied their first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning on a T.J. McCants RBI single, pushing their deficit to, 4-1, after three.

Antonis Macias put the Ballers in a further hole in the top of the fourth, launching a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Erick Alvarez. The extra run launched Hickory to a, 5-1, lead after four.

Miguel Santos capped a mini rally in the bottom of the sixth, scoring a sacrifice fly to score Nathan Archer, who made an impressive slide at home under the tag to cut the lead to, 5-2, after two-thirds of the game.

Despite the great bullpen efforts, the Crawdads scored two more runs in the top of the ninth on RBI singles from Ben Hartl and Mejia to jump ahead, 7-2, which was too many for Kannapolis to make a comeback on.

The Cannon Ballers and Crawdads shift their series to Hickory for the final three games of the series, wrapping up their 2025 season series at L.P. Frans Stadium. Atrium Health Ballpark hosts USA Baseball against the Applachian League All-Stars on July 4, with the biggest postgame fireworks show of the year in the schedule. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and tickets are still available in limited fashion.

