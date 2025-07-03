Late-Game Hitting Propels FredNats to 8-2 Win at Delmarva

July 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD - With six runs in the final two innings, the Fredericksburg Nationals (7-5, 37-40) grabbed an 8-2 win against the Delmarva Shorebirds (3-9, 30-47) on Thursday, taking a 2-1 series lead in the process.

In front of a packed house of 5,023 fans at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, the FredNats sent Yoel Tejeda Jr. to the mound, their most consistent starter. In the first inning, though, Tejeda was not his sharpest. The righty surrendered a single to Raylin Ramos and walked Yasmil Bucce. After they were sacrificed over, Tejeda threw a wild pitch that allowed Ramos to score and gave Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

Fredericksburg had to manufacture its own run in the third inning against Delmarva's Michael Caldon to tie the game. Kelvin Diaz got to first on a walk and then moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt from Francesco Barbieri. Diaz sped for third base on a steal attempt, making it in safely and then popped up to race home when Andrés Nolaya's throw got away. Diaz scored to tie things at one apiece.

The FredNats would grab their first lead of the night, 2-1 in the sixth inning, when Randal Diaz delivered a sacrifice fly to score Cristhian Vaquero from third. In total, the FredNats used two sac bunts and a sacrifice fly to score their first two runs.

After allowing the first inning run, Tejeda cruised into the sixth while affording just two more baserunners to that point. Nate George led off the sixth innings for Delmarva with a triple, however, and scored one batter later on a Shorebird sacrifice fly to knot it right back up 2-1. Tejeda still finished his night with a quality start, tossing six innings of two-run ball with just four hits allowed. The first-year pro out of Florida State has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 14 starts this season.

The game idled until the eighth inning, when Randal Diaz once again brought the lead back to the FredNats. With two outs and Nick Peoples at third, he smoked a single past third base to score the run and notch his second go-ahead RBI of the night.

After a tight-fought game the whole way, Fredericksburg tore it open in the ninth. After Jack Crowder started the inning with two strikeouts on the mound, Luke Dickerson slapped a single and Cristhian Vaquero unloaded on a majestic home run that sailed well over the right field wall to give the FredNats a 5-2 lead. From there, two walks, a single and three straight errors grew the Fredericksburg advantage to 8-2. Eight consecutive FredNat hitters reached with two outs in the rally.

After Merrick Baldo worked a perfect frame, the FredNats secured their second straight win, with Johan Otanez (4-1) getting the win and Crowder (1-4) getting the loss. As the series moves to Fredericksburg for the Fourth of July, the FredNats will hand the ball to Angel Roman (2-6, 8.05) on Friday in a 5:05 start at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.







