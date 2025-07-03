Pelicans Defeat RiverDogs 3-1, Sweep Series

July 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 3-1 on Thursday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (10-2, 35-41) struck early in the first when Owen Ayers homered to right off Charleston starter Jacob Kmatz (3-4), scoring Jose Escobar to make it 2-0.

In the fourth, Eli Lovich singled to score Leonel Espinoza, extending the lead to 3-0.

The Charleston RiverDogs (6-6, 41-37) responded in the third when Theo Gillen scored on a wild pitch, with Nathan Flewelling and Narciso Polanco advancing, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Yenrri Rojas (2-2) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Landon Ginn threw 2.0 scoreless innings and Cole Reynolds earned his first save with 2.0 scoreless innings, stranding the tying run at second base in the ninth.

Charleston's Kmatz took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits over 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts.

Ayers led the Pelicans, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, while Matt Halbach, Escobar, Espinoza, and Lovich each had a hit. For Charleston, Polanco went 3-for-4, and Gillen went 2-for-4 with a run scored. The Pelicans went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while the RiverDogs saw a 2-for-8 tally in RBI opportunities, leaving eight. The Pelicans' defense, including an outfield assist by Christian Olivo, held firm with no errors, while Charleston also played error-free.

The Pelicans begin a three-game home series against the Charleston Riverdogs (Tampa Bay Rays) at 7:05 E.T. on Friday, July 4. Myrtle Beach will return home and expect RHP Jostin Florentino (1-2, 3.45) to pitch against RHP Jayden Voelker (2-6, 4.65) for Charleston.

