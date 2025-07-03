Fredericksburg Tops Delmarva in Back-And-Forth Game

July 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (30-48, 3-9) suffered their second-straight defeat to the Fredericksburg Nationals (37-40, 7-5) on Thursday, losing by a final score of 8-2.

The Shorebirds grabbed the first lead of the game in the opening inning as Raylin Ramos scored from third on a wild pitch, making it 1-0 Delmarva.

Fredericksburg tied the game in the third inning, with Kelvin Diaz scoring on a stolen base and a throwing error, making it 1-1.

With the game still tied at one in the sixth inning, the Fred Nats took their first lead of the night on a sacrifice fly by Randal Diaz as Christhian Vaquero put them ahead 2-1.

Delmarva quickly responded in the bottom of the inning as Raylin Ramos drove in Nate George with a sacrifice fly, tying the game at two.

In the eighth, Randal Diaz put Fredericksburg back in front with a two-out, RBI single as Nick Peoples scored to make it 3-2 Nationals.

With two outs in the ninth, Christhian Vaquero added a pair of insurance runs with a two-run homer over the right wall. Three more runs scored in the inning as the Fred Nats benefited from three errors to bring them home, putting Delmarva behind 8-2.

Merrick Baldo retired the final three batters in order in the bottom of the ninth, sealing an 8-2 victory for Fredericksburg.

Johan Otanez (4-1) was the winning pitcher for Fredericksburg, while Jack Crowder (1-4) took the loss for the Shorebirds.

The home-and-home series moves to Fredericksburg on Independence Day, with Game 4 scheduled for 5:05 PM, featuring Carson Dorsey on the mound against Angel Roman.







Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.