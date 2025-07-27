Shorebirds and Hillcats Postponed on Sunday

July 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: Sunday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed and will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader at Perdue Stadium on Wednesday, September 3, starting at 5:05 PM.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game (7/27) can exchange their tickets for any other 2025 Shorebirds home game this season. To exchange your tickets, please visit the Shorebirds Box Office or call the Shorebirds Box Office at 410-219-3112.

The Shorebirds will return to action on Tuesday, July 29, on the road against the Kannapolis Cannon with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.