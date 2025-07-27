Cerice Gets First Hits in 5-1 Loss

July 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Henson Leal

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats were stagnant despite two hits from newcomer Jose Cerice in a 5-1 Loss to Myrtle Beach at Pelicans Ballpark Sunday evening.

The Pelicans got on the board with a three-run fourth frame. Alexey Lumpuy broke things open against Fireflies starter Yunior Marte (L, 3-5). The designated hitter roped a triple to left to score Ty Southisene to break things open. Lumpuy came around on an Owen Ayers single to double Myrtle Beach's lead. Later, Alexis Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to center to plate Ayers and make it a 3-0 game.

Lumpuy added another pair in the seventh on his seventh round tripper of the season to give Myrtle Beach a 5-0 advantage.

The Fireflies broke through in the top of the eighth inning. Yandel Ricardo and Stone Russell drew back-to-back one out walks. After that, Cerice singled to load the bases with one out. Angel Acosta grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Ricardo to come around and cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 5-1.

Marte was saddled with the loss after allowing three runs in four frames. After that, the bullpen went four innings and allowed two runs. Henson Leal went 1.2 one-hit innings without allowing a run. After that, Nick Conte allowed two runs over 1.1 innings and Dash Albus worked a scoreless eighth to keep Columbia within four.

Alfredo Romero worked four scoreless innings out of the shoot. Then Luis Martinez-Gomez (W, 3-1) went two scoreless innings. Brayden Spears allowed one run in two frames before Ethan Bell closed things out for Myrtle Beach.

After the off day, the Fireflies open up a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals at Segra Park. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals July 29-August 3. The team will host Stand Up to Cancer Night Friday, August 1, Harry Potter Night featuring a Hogwarts House-themed sock giveaway Saturday, August 2 and 803 Night Sunday, August 3. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

