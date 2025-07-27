Mudcats Shut out Kannapolis to Claim Series

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed as they shutout the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4-0 to claim the series on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (19-9 // 55-37) jumped on Cannon Baller starter Ricardo Brizuela (L, 0-8) in the opening inning as they loaded the bases and scored three times. Filippo Di Turi opened the scoring when he was issued a bases loaded walk. Later in the frame, Tyler Rodriguez drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly and the final run of the inning crossed home on a wild pitch for a 3-0 Mudcats advantage.

That was more than enough offense for the Mudcats pitching staff as Bryan Rivera (W, 7-3) came out of the bullpen and worked four scoreless innings to keep the Cannon Ballers at bay.

Carolina added to their lead in the sixth inning when Jose Anderson tripled to right centerfield and scored later in the frame on the second sacrifice fly of the game from Rodriguez, which made it 4-0 Mudcats.

Kannapolis (13-17 // 45-51) had their best scoring chance of the game in the eighth inning when they loaded the base with three singles against Ethan Dorchies (S, 2) but Nathan Archer popped out to end the threat.

Following their series victory, the Mudcats hit the road to open a six-game series in Augusta on Tuesday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 P.M.

