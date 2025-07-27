Pelicans Take Series Finale 5-1 over Fireflies

July 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 5-1 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (22-6, 47-46) opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Alexey Lumpuy tripled to plate Ty Southisene, followed by Owen Ayers singling to drive in Lumpuy. Alexis Hernandez added a sacrifice fly to bring home Ayers, giving the Pelicans a 3-0 lead.

Jose Cerice singled to drive in Yandel Ricardo in the eighth inning, cutting the Columbia Fireflies' (8-20, 44-51) deficit to 3-1.

Lumpuy homered to right-center field in the seventh inning, plating Christian Olivo to extend the Pelicans' lead to 5-1.

Luis Martinez-Gomez (3-1) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, while Alfredo Romero, Brayden Spears, and Ethan Bell combined for 5.0 innings, allowing one run.

Columbia's Yunior Marte (3-5) took the loss, surrendering three runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings.

Lumpuy led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer, and three RBIs, while Olivo went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Escobar went 2-for-4, and Ayers and Hernandez each added a hit. The Pelicans went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while the Fireflies went 1-for-9, leaving nine.

The Pelicans begin a six-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday, July 29th at 7:05 E.T. Starters have not been announced for either time.







Carolina League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.