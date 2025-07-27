Pelicans Take Series Finale 5-1 over Fireflies
July 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 5-1 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (22-6, 47-46) opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Alexey Lumpuy tripled to plate Ty Southisene, followed by Owen Ayers singling to drive in Lumpuy. Alexis Hernandez added a sacrifice fly to bring home Ayers, giving the Pelicans a 3-0 lead.
Jose Cerice singled to drive in Yandel Ricardo in the eighth inning, cutting the Columbia Fireflies' (8-20, 44-51) deficit to 3-1.
Lumpuy homered to right-center field in the seventh inning, plating Christian Olivo to extend the Pelicans' lead to 5-1.
Luis Martinez-Gomez (3-1) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, while Alfredo Romero, Brayden Spears, and Ethan Bell combined for 5.0 innings, allowing one run.
Columbia's Yunior Marte (3-5) took the loss, surrendering three runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings.
Lumpuy led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer, and three RBIs, while Olivo went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Escobar went 2-for-4, and Ayers and Hernandez each added a hit. The Pelicans went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while the Fireflies went 1-for-9, leaving nine.
The Pelicans begin a six-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday, July 29th at 7:05 E.T. Starters have not been announced for either time.
