McCoy Mashes Game Winning Hit to Complete 'Dogs Comeback Win

July 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem, VA - RiverDogs newcomer Ryan McCoy finished his first week in affiliated baseball with a bang, delivering the game-winning RBI double in the ninth inning for Charleston in a 6-5 comeback win over Salem on Sunday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field. The win marks the first time this season that the RiverDogs won despite trailing through eight innings.

McCoy was signed by the Rays out of the Independent Frontier League earlier this month before joining Charleston this week.

The RiverDogs improve to 52-42 on the season, and 17-11 in the second half.

The game started on a sour note for Charleston, as Andrew Lindsey ran into first inning trouble. Salem opened with five consecutive hits - including a two-RBI single from Yoeilin Cespedes and two-run home run by Andrew Musett.

The RiverDogs punched back in the top of the second inning, getting on the board with a Jose Monzon RBI single. Charleston continued the comeback in the top of the third. Narciso Polanco doubled and Nathan Flewelling singled, setting up an Angel Mateo sacrifice fly.

McCoy singled, and Larry Martinez smoked an opposite-field double that plated Flewelling and McCoy to tie the game at four.

Lindsey didn't allow another run, but gave way for Jacob Kmatz in the bottom of the third. Kmatz ate up innings in the heat of the afternoon, facing the minimum in his first three full innings of work.

Salem regained the lead in the seventh. After loading the bases with one out, Starlyn Nunez grounded a ball to first, where Martinez bobbled the ball for a run-scoring error. Kmatz didn't falter and retired the next two batters - keeping the deficit to 5-4.

The Red Sox tabbed Eybersson Polanco for a save opportunity in the top of the ninth, and the RiverDogs applied immediate pressure. Narciso Polanco roped a double to lead off the frame, and Flewelling followed with a single.

A fielder's choice off the bat of Mateo drove in Polanco from third to tie the game. McCoy came to the plate and socked a line drive into the left center field gap, allowing Mateo to truck home from first to give Charleston the lead.

The double stood as the game winner, as Andy Rodriguez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn the victory for the RiverDogs.

Charleston finishes their nine-game road trip 7-2, entering next week's series with first-place Myrtle Beach with momentum.

The series opens Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.







