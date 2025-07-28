Big Dogs, Rainbows Throwback, Medieval Fun Ahead this Week at Riley Park

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs return from a nine-game road trip for a jam-packed homestand against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, July 29 through August 3 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The week is headlined by Rainbows Pride Night on Wednesday, a ballpark-wide medieval competition on Saturday and Charlie's birthday bobblehead giveaway on Sunday.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Tuesday, July 29: Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds are welcome on Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea. However, this week's featured dog type is big dogs. Round up your favorite Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Bernese Mountain Dog or any other big boy or girl and bring them to the Joe for a chance to win Good Boy/Girl of the night. Our four-legged friends can enjoy dog activities and games, while humans enjoy specials on Twisted Tea. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf and News 2.

Wednesday, July 30: Rainbows Pride Night, presented by MUSC Health; Wicked Weed Wild Card Wednesday

The RiverDogs will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Charleston Rainbows while recognizing Charleston Pride and its contributions to the Charleston-area LGBTQ+ community on Rainbows Pride Night, presented by MUSC Health. The team will suit up in Rainbows Throwback Jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game. This week's Wild Card Wednesday promotion, presented by Wicked Weed, is $5 of loaded value, redeemable in the team store, on each ticket. All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, July 31: Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; Miss All-American Night

It's simple math: RiverDogs Baseball + Dollar Beers = Fun. Grab your friends and kick off the end of the week with Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser. In addition to $1 beer, $5 Cape Fear Cocktails will be available during Happy Hour (until 8 pm) throughout the park. DJ Don will keep music bumping all game long on Ashley View Pub. Additionally, the RiverDogs will celebrate the first ever Miss All American contest, which Charleston is hosting this week. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, August 1: Fireworks Friday, presented by Rev Federal Credit Union; Boeing Red Shirt Friday

Celebrate the first day of August with postgame Fireworks, presented by Rev Federal Credit Union. The show will be set to birthday-themed tunes, in honor of Charlie's party on Sunday. The RiverDogs will don their Boeing Red Shirt Friday Jerseys to honor military families. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, August 2: A Knight at the Joe

Have you ever wanted to participate in a Middle Age battle? Then a Knight at the Joe, presented by Harris Teeter, is the night for you. Riley Park is going Medieval, complete with a Renaissance Fair and Larpers. The ballpark will be split into two sides (first base and third base), and fans will receive a rally towel coordinated with their side. The two teams will battle during Medieval themed competitions throughout the game, and one side will be declared the winner at the end of the night. Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, August 3: Charlie's Birthday Party; MUSC Health Family Sunday

The Lowcountry's favorite mascot is celebrating his birthday, and he wants you to be there! The RiverDogs will celebrate Charlie's birthday with a party on MUSC Health Family Sunday. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Charlie Bobblehead doll, featuring the RiverDogs' championship rings. Charlie's mascot friends will be in attendance, so be prepared for fun photo ops and mascot shenanigans. Also, in partnership with Charleston Southern University, bring an unopened toy to the game for Operation Christmas Child and receive $5 in ballpark money ("loaded value") for Sunday's game. Like every Sunday, kids run the bases postgame and parking is free. Be sure to sign up your young RiverDogs fan for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are also presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com.







