Fourth-Run Eighth Inning Pushes RiverDogs Past Pelicans

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Trevor Harrison

Charleston, SC - For the second consecutive game, the RiverDogs used a late-game surge to rally for a comeback win, defeating Myrtle Beach 4-2 on Tuesday night in front of 3,023 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

Charleston is now 8-2 since the All-Star Break, improving their record to a season-high 11 games over .500 (53-42).

RiverDogs starter Trevor Harrison and Myrtle Beach starter Ronny Lopez locked into a swift-moving pitcher's duel early, as both teams managed just one hit in the first four innings.

In the fifth inning, the 'Dogs threatened in a big way.

After a Ryan McCoy leadoff double to the gap in right center, he was caught stealing trying to reach third base. The gamble proved costly.

With two outs, the RiverDogs loaded the bases on a single and two walks. Theo Gillen came to the plate with a opportunity to break the stalemate, but flied out to deep center field, keeping the game scoreless.

The escape marked the end of the line for Lopez, who allowed just three hits in five shutout innings while striking out two.

The Pelicans were able to muster two runs in the seventh.

After Harrison came back out to continue his outing, he got into trouble after a leadoff single from Alexey Lumpuy. Following a Lumpuy stolen base, Leonel Espinoza lined a double over McCoy in right to drive in Lumpuy and break the deadlock. After Harrison bounced back with a strikeout, Jose Escobar followed by taking a center cut fastball to the right center gap, scoring Espinoza and to push the advantage to 2-0.

Jayden Voelker entered for Harrison and got two quick outs to avoid any further damage.

Harrison finished his night with his second consecutive quality start, hurling 6.1 innings, letting up two runs on five hits with one walk and six punchouts.

In the bottom of the eighth, the RiverDogs put up a 4-run comeback rally to take the lead.

The RiverDogs loaded the bases with no outs to start the inning. Gillen scored from third base on a wild pitch from Luis Reyes to trim the lead to 2-1. Angel Mateo promptly tied the game with a single up the middle.

After a pitching change, Alberth Palma delivered for Charleston in his home debut. The 19-year-old tapped a ground ball through the drawn-in infield to score Nathan Flewelling and Mateo, to give the 'Dogs a 4-2 lead.

Jonathan Russell took the ball for a save opportunity in the ninth and converted with a 1-2-3 frame.

The victory cuts the RiverDogs' deficit to 3.5 games behind the Pelicans in the second half standings.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's Dog Day Tuesday was centered around large dog breeds, encouraging owners of the most gigantic canines to show out at The Joe. Between innings, fans were treated to an impressive display of obedience as one well-trained pup repeatedly fetched a ball in left field, drawing cheers and smiles from the crowd. Later, there was a dog parade around the walkway surrounding the seating bowl that stole the show, as giant breeds of all shapes and shaggy sizes strutted their stuff.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. It's Rainbows Pride night, presented by MUSC Health, as the team will suit up in throwback Charleston Rainbows jerseys while celebrating Charleston Pride's contributions to the community. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

