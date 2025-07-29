Bullpen Blows Lead to Red Sox in Tuesday Loss

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped game one of the series to the Salem Red Sox, 6-4, on Tuesday evening.

Despite a strong start from Melkis Hernandez, the bullpen fell apart in the final few innings, surrendering five runs between the seventh and eighth frame.

After the long road trip, the Hillcats returned to early success, putting a run on the board in the first inning. Bennett Thompson doubled home Welbyn Francisca to put the 'Cats up 1-0.

Salem would tie things up in the top of the fourth inning. A fielder's choice by Kleyver Salazar allowed Andruw Musett to scamper home to even the score at one.

Lynchburg responded in the bottom of the fifth inning, retaking the lead with two outs. When Adam Bates entered the game, the bases were empty with two down. Three batters later, Jeffrey Mercedes deposited a liner into right field, plating two.

The Red Sox struck again in the seventh inning. A solo shot from Starlyn Nunez got the inning going. Later in the frame, Yoeilin Cespedes tripled to right center, plating two more and giving Salem the 4-3 lead.

The Hillcats knotted things up in the bottom of the frame courtesy of a leadoff double from Ryan Cesarini and a sacrifice fly from Bennett Thompson.

However, the Red Sox swung the game back in their favor in the eighth inning on a Kleyver Salazar single to shallow right. Yohander Linarez would add another with a single to center, pushing the lead to two.

Lynchburg would have the tying run in scoring position in the ninth but were unable to bring him around.

Lynchburg and Salem will battle again on Wednesday evening at Bank of the James Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







