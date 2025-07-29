Sanchez Released

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes RHP Dikember Sanchez released by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 7 on the injured list.

In summary: 7/29: RHP Dikember Sanchez released by the Milwaukee Brewers







