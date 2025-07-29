Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.29

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

RHP Emmanuel Reyes has been promoted to the Quad Cities active roster

RHP Yimi Presinal has been placed on the injured list

C Gabriel Silva has been placed on the injured list

RHP Kyle DeGroat has been promoted to the Fireflies active roster

RHP Kendrys Chourio has been promoted to the Fireflies active roster

C Ramon Ramirez has been activated and placed on the Fireflies active roster

Chourio will wear jersey #21. DeGroat will wear jersey #38. Ramirez will wear jersey #28.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 28.

------------------------------------

The Fireflies now kick-off a fresh series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-4, 4.13 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Bryan Polanco (5-7, 3.81 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Fans can enjoy $2 popcorn, hot dogs, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at the game tonight. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

------------------------------------------

CERICE GETS FIRST HITS IN 5-1 LOSS: The Fireflies bats were stagnant despite two hits from newcomer Jose Cerice in a 5-1 Loss to Myrtle Beach at Pelicans Ballpark Sunday evening. The Pelicans got on the board with a three-run fourth frame. Alexey Lumpuy broke things open against Fireflies starter Yunior Marte (L, 3-5). The designated hitter roped a triple to left to score Ty Southisene to break things open. Lumpuy came around on an Owen Ayers single to double Myrtle Beach's lead. Later, Alexis Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to center to plate Ayers and make it a 3-0 game. Lumpuy added another pair in the seventh on his seventh round tripper of the season to give Myrtle Beach a 5-0 advantage.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (4th, 2.54), strikeouts (8th, 77), opposing average (1st, .191) and WHIP (1st, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 63 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Thursday. The southpaw worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Since the start of July, Shields has a 1.20 ERA in four starts with 15 innings under his belt. The lefty has 13 strikeouts and a 0.93 WHIP on the run. He is one of six Fireflies pitchers with an ERA beneath 1.50 during the month. The other five are Yimi Presinal, Yeri Perez, Julio Rosario, Nick Conte and Jordan Woods.

RUSHFORD'S REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 11-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .206 on the run, he has drawn 10 walks to earn a .386 on-base percentage since July 8.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGIN': The Columbia Fireflies have made eight roster moves since Friday. Colton Becker and Emmanuel Reyes have been promoted. Gabriel Silva and Yimi Presinal have been placed on the injured list. In corresponding moves, the Fireflies have added Jose Cerice, Kyle DeGroat, Kendrys Chourio and Ramon Ramirez to the active roster.







