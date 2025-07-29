Shorebirds Fall to Cannon Ballers in Series Opener

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (36-60, 9-21) fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (46-51, 14-17) on Tuesday night by a final score of 11-2.

The Cannon Ballers took an early lead in the first inning, scoring with a run-producing single by Arxy Hernandez and an RBI on a fielder's choice by Grant Smith to go up 2-0.

The Shorebirds registered their first run in the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Raylin Ramos, which scored Andrew Tess from second to make it a 2-1 game.

In the third, Delmarva snuck a run home as Livan Soto scored from third after Colin Tuft's steal attempt to second base, tying the game at two.

However, Kannapolis quickly seized the momentum in the bottom half of the third on a pair of two-run hits by Ronny Hernandez and Miguel Santos, giving them a 6-2 lead.

They scored four more runs in the fourth inning to put Delmarva behind 10-2.

An RBI single by Caleb Bonemer gave Kannapolis an 11-2 lead in the fifth.

Jack Crowder was a bright spot out of the bullpen for the Shorebirds as he went on to strike out seven batters across 4.1 innings of work.

Delmarva's offense couldn't get anything going against Kannapolis' bullpen and ultimately fell to the Cannon Ballers 11-2.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Grant Umberger (7-2) earned the win, while Keeler Morfe (0-3) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds try to bounce back on Wednesday with Wellington Aracena making his Shorebirds debut against Justin Sinibaldi for Kannapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.