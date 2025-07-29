Four-Run Eighth Inning Lifts RiverDogs over Pelicans, 4-2

July 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Charleston RiverDogs 4-2 on Tuesday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Leonel Espinoza doubled to plate Alexey Lumpuy in the seventh inning, and Jose Escobar followed with a double to drive in Espinoza, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (22-8, 47-47) a 2-0 lead.

In the eighth inning, a wild pitch by Luis A. Reyes (1-1) allowed Theo Gillen to score, and Narciso Polanco advanced to third. Angel Mateo singled to bring home Polanco, tying the game at 2-2, and Alberth Palma singled to plate Nathan Flewelling and Mateo, securing a 4-2 lead for the Charleston RiverDogs (18-11, 53-42).

Jayden Voelker (4-7) earned the win for Charleston, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings, while Jonathan Russell secured his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

Ronny Lopez threw 5.0 scoreless innings for the Pelicans in just his second start in Carolina League play.

Palma led the RiverDogs, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Mateo went 1-for-4 with an RBI. The RiverDogs went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Pelicans went 2-for-6, leaving three.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday, July 30th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Nazier Mule (2-5, 6.09) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jose Urbina (6-1, 1.74) for Charleston.







