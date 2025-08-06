Fireflies Postpone Opener with Crawdads August 6, 2025
August 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies postponed their game with the Hickory Crawdads Wednesday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium due to wet grounds. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday night beginning at 5 pm.
Both teams have yet to announce if their rotations have changed for the week.
Columbia returns home for a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 12-17 for a series that includes Toy Story Night and Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert starring Caleb & John presented by HIS Radio 92.1. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.
