FredNats and Pelicans Postponed Wednesday

August 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Wednesday's game between the FredNats and Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, August 7. Game one will start at 6:05 p.m. and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







Carolina League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.