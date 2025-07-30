Mercedes Delivers Game Winner over Salem

The Lynchburg Hillcats stunned the Salem Red Sox in walk-off fashion, 2-1, on Wednesday evening.

After struggling to get baserunners, Lynchburg erupted late. With the win, Lynchburg secured the season series over the Red Sox.

The game was an old-fashioned pitcher's duel until the seventh inning. Rafe Schlesinger and Ben Hansen battled back-and-forth until each was removed after the fifth inning. Schlesinger finished with eight strikeouts to Hansen's six.

However, Salem had the first laugh after an error on Luis Merejo in the seventh inning allowed the go-ahead run to score from third. Lynchburg had several opportunities late in the ballgame but headed to the ninth still being shut out.

The Hillcats woke up in the final frame as Juneiker Caceres doubled for one his two hits in his Lynchburg debut to put the pressure on Salem. After a Welbyn Francisca walk, Bennett Thompson loaded up the bases with a single to short.

Jeffrey Mercedes wasted no time, swinging away on the first pitch, driving the ball to right-center field where it dropped for the game-winning double.

Lynchburg and Salem face off again on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







