Kannapolis Musters Third Win in Last Four Games with 11-2 Win over Delmarva

July 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - All but one Kannapolis Cannon Baller batter notched a base hit with six different bats driving in runs and three pitchers combined to shutout the Delmarva Shorebirds over the final four innings to win, 11-2, Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers have now won three of their last four games, also winning three of their last four at home. Kannapolis now sits five games under .500 approaching the midway point of the second half.

LHP Grant Umberger earned the win by allowing two runs over five innings, walking two and striking out seven Shorebirds bats. Out of the bullpen, LHP Liam Paddack tossed a scoreless sixth inning in his first appearance since July 1. RHP Ethan Hammerberg followed with two shutout innings, walking one and striking out four in his first appearance at Atrium Health Ballpark since 2023. Finally, RHP Pierce George cleaned up the ninth to keep Delmarva off the basepaths.

Kannapolis struck in the bottom of the first inning for the first runs of the game, leaping ahead, 2-0, on an Arxy Hernandez RBI single and a Grant Smith RBI groundout.

Raylin Ramos gave Delmarva an RBI single in the top of the second to cut into the Ballers' lead, while a double steal effort in the top of the third tied the game at, 2-2, after two and a half innings.

Ronny Hernandez put the Cannon Ballers ahead in the bottom of the third, singling to left to score a pair of runs. Later in the inning, Miguel Santos drove in another two runs to put Kannapolis in front, 6-2, over Delmarva.

The Ballers tallied their second four-run inning of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning, leaping ahead, 9-2, on a pair of two-RBI doubles from Caleb Bonemer and George Wolkow. Another run crossed on a wild pitch that scored Wolkow, putting Kannapolis in the lead, 10-2. Bonemer capped the night's offense with another RBI base hit in the fifth, singling to center field to hand the home side a, 11-2, advantage.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi gets the start in game two of the series between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Delmarva Shorebirds.

