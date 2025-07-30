Mudcats Drop Game at Augusta

July 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

AUGUSTA, G.A. - The Augusta GreenJackets used a three-run sixth inning to pull away from the Carolina Mudcats as they evened the series on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory at SRP Ballpark.

Augusta (15-17 // 49-47) opened the scoring in the first inning when Owen Carey grounded out to bring home the first run of the game.

Carolina (20-10 // 56-38) knotted the score at one in the top of the fifth inning on a wild pitch which allowed Josh Adamczewski to score the tying run.

In the sixth inning, Augusta pulled away, scoring three times on a solo home run from John Gil and later in the frame, Colin Burgess drove a ball to the outfield with the bases loaded that brought home a pair on the sacrifice fly and a throwing error.

The GreenJackets added a run in the seventh on a RBI single from Isaiah Drake to take a 5-1 lead.

Carolina capped the scoring in the top of the ninth inning when Adamczewski belted his fourth home run of the season for the 5-2 final.

The series continues night at 7:05 P.M. when the Mudcats give the ball to LHP Wande Torres (1-6, 5.61) while Augusta will counter with RHP Jeremy Reyes (1-5, 2.96).

