Mudcats Shut out at Augusta

July 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







AUGUSTA, G.A. - For the first time since May 28, the Carolina Mudcats were shutout in a game as they fell to the Augusta GreenJackets 3-0 on Thursday night at SRP Ballpark.

Augusta (16-17 // 50-47) broke the ice in the fourth inning when Juan Mateo singled home Eric Hartman for a 1-0 lead.

The GreenJackets added another run in the sixth inning when Mateo came through again, with another RBI single, this time to centerfield and a 2-0 advantage.

In the eighth inning, it was Nick Montgomery who collected the big hit for Augusta, another RBI single made it the final 3-0 margin.

Carolina (20-11 // 56-39) managed just three hits in the game, struck out a season-high 17 times and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues Friday night at 7:05 P.M. when the Mudcats send RHP Bryce Meccage (1-3, 4.14) to the hill and the GreenJackets counter with RHP Jacob Shafer (0-0, 4.50).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.