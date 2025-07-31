Smith to Wisconsin; García from ACL Brewers

July 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the promotion of RHP Travis Smith from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin and the addition of C Kevin García from ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 7 players on the injured list.

In summary:

7/31: RHP Travis Smith promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

7/31: C Kevin García added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Garcia will wear #36

Garcia will wear #36

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.







