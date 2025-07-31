Hillcats Bats Go Quiet, Fall to Salem

July 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Salem Red Sox kept the Lynchburg Hillcats at bay, winning 4-2 on Thursday evening.

Despite a great showing from Juneiker Caceres (2-4, 2B) and Ryan Cesarini (1-3, 3B, run), the Hillcats sputtered when it mattered.

The Red Sox scored early against Jacob Zibin as Frederick Jimenez drove home Justin Gonzalez in the first inning with an RBI single. Gonzalez got aboard after he doubled on the first pitch of the ballgame.

Lynchburg would respond in the second, loading up the bases with no one out. However, a fielder's choice from Yerlin Luis and a groundout from Alberto Mendez put just two on the board in the frame.

Salem tied things up in the third after back-to-back doubles opened up the frame. Gonzalez drove home the run with his second double of the game, evening the score at two.

They would pile on two more in the top of the fifth inning as Yoelin Cespedes would arrive to the party. His two-run single up the middle pushed the Sox in front, 4-2.

Despite several opportunities to tack on runs late in the ballgame, the Hillcats were kept off the board.

Lynchburg and Salem will renew their rivalry on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.