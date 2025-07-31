Pelicans Shut Down 'Dogs Offense

July 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Ryan Andrade

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs offense had opportunities but failed to conjure the big hit and fell to Myrtle Beach 3-0 on Thursday night in front of 4,916 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The loss drops the RiverDogs (54-43, 19-12) to 3.5 games back of the first place Pelicans and snaps a four game win streak.

Myrtle Beach got out in front early, scoring the first run of the ballgame in the second inning.

Matt Halbach worked a walk, and Eli Lovich eked out a single to left field. Angel Cepeda dribbled a slow ground ball past the reach of shortstop Alberth Palma that scored Halbach, making it 1-0.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the fourth.

Halbach started the rally by nearly hitting a home run, as the ball bounced off the top half of the scoreboard in left field and stayed in the ballpark for a double. Lovich continued his strong night and singled to shallow right field. Ryan McCoy fumbled while transferring the ball to his glove, giving Halbach ample time to score to push the advantage to 2-0.

Myrtle Beach starter Walker Powell made the most of his rehab start. He was in control from the first pitch, tossing five shutout innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

After allowing that run in the fourth, Ryan Andrade went 1-2-3 in the fifth and sixth inning to finish his outing with his eighth quality start of the season - tying Jose Urbina for the most in Single-A. He went six innings, with one earned run and three strikeouts.

In the seventh, the Pelicans tacked on a run via a wild pitch from Dylan Lesko, who exited with the bases loaded after recording just one out. Bryce Schaffer took over and needed just one pitch to induce a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the frame, the 'Dogs threatened to respond, loading the bases with two outs. Narciso Polanco nearly delivered, sending a scorching line drive up the middle. However, Myrtle Beach shortstop Angel Cepeda made a sprawling catch to take the hit away, keeping the shutout intact.

Charleston loaded the bases again in the ninth, this time with no outs. But Pelicans reliever Ethan Bell thwarted any RiverDogs hope, getting a strikeout and double play ball to end the game.

The RiverDogs struggled to execute with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-9 on the night.

Ballpark Fun: Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser returned for the last time in July and the first time in weeks, and fans came in droves to participate in the festivities. Out of the 4,916 fans in attendance, hundreds were contestants from the Miss All American pageant who showed out in a big way with their families. Contestants took part in every aspect of the evening, from throwing out the first pitch to joining in on trivia and in-game entertainment. Perhaps the most hilarious competition of the night was between three fathers who attempted to show off their best runway walk, with the fans cheering for who they thought deserved the win.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7:05 pm with Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

