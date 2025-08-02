Pelicans Thrash RiverDogs in 18-Run Blowout

Charleston, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans set season highs for runs and hits by a RiverDog opponent, blowing out Charleston 19-1 on Saturday night in front of 3,819 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The Pelicans scored their 19 runs via 19 hits and 11 walks, batting around in both the fourth and ninth innings.

The RiverDogs have lost three straight to the Pelicans to fall to 19-14 in the second-half, 5.5 games behind their in-state adversary.

RiverDogs starter Jayden Voelker let up five runs in his three-inning outing, capped by a solo home run from Angel Cepeda in the third.

The Pelicans opened the game up with a six-run fourth inning, using five hits - highlighted by a no-doubt grand slam off the bat of Derik Alcantara.

Cesar Rojas delivered the first scoreless inning of the game for Charleston in the fifth, but Myrtle Beach tallied two more runs in the sixth to extend the lead to 13-0.

The RiverDogs threatened Pelicans starter Ethan Flanagan, including bases loaded situations in both the fourth and fifth, but couldn't break through. Charleston eventually finished the contest 0-8 with runners in scoring position, hitless for the second time in three games.

The RiverDogs lone run came off the bat of Nathan Flewelling in the bottom of the eighth, via a solo home run - his fourth of the season and second since July 25.

Myrtle Beach put the finishing touches on their offensive onslaught in the top of the ninth, pushing in six runs against RiverDogs infielder-turned blowout reliver Jose Perez. Outfielder Jose Contreras ended the inning in relief of Perez with a pop out.

Ballpark fun: Tonight was "A Knight at the Joe" a medieval style celebration that was similar to a renaissance fair, sponsored by Harris Teeter. Each side of the stadium represented either yellow or blue and were given out rally towels so they could cheer for their team. Throughout the night, there were intense battles between trained performers wielding swords and daggers, going for the kill. There was also traditional medieval fare fit for a king, such as massive turkey legs at Smokehouse BBQ.

The series concludes tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 pm. The RiverDogs will celebrate Charlie T. RiverDog's birthday, with a bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and celebrations throughout the game. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

