FredNats Steal Game Two, Split Doubleheader to Start August

August 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (18-14, 48-49) split their doubleheader against the Columbia Fireflies (11-23, 47-53) at Segra Park on Saturday, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in game two to avoid the sweep.

Game one was one to forget for the FredNats. In a resumption of Friday's rainout, Fredericksburg fell 2-0, mustering just two hits on the game, one of which came in the second inning on Friday. The loss was the FredNats' 10th of the shutout variety in 2025 and came without much of a fight.

For much of game two, a seven-inning affair, it looked like the FredNats' fate would be the same. They trailed 1-0 entering the top of the seventh inning, with just one hit on the night, coming from recently-activated Wyatt Henseler, the first member of the Nationals' 2025 draft class to join the FredNats. However, Fredericksburg found a way.

Luke Dickerson slapped a single off the first baseman Aldrin Lucas to start the inning. Kevin Bazzell then rolled a ground ball to third base, but Columbia's third baseman, Stone Russell, threw the ball away towards second and both Bazzell and Dickerson were safe and advanced an extra base. Then, with one out, Henseler knocked a ground ball towards first base that was picked cleanly by Lucas, but he made an errant throw to the plate trying to get Dickerson that allowed two runs to score and gave the FredNats their first runs of the day and a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with new life, Johan Otanez and the FredNats clinched the win with a scoreless, dominant frame. After six innings of one-run ball on the mound, Xander Meckley (5-6) got the win, as Otanez (3) earned the save and Columbia's Augusto Mendieta (3-3) got the loss.

With the FredNats now down just 3-2 in the series, they'll play for a split tomorrow, with Bryan Polanco getting the ball for the second time this week in a 5:05 start at Segra Park.







