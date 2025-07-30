Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.30

July 30, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* 1B JC Vanek has been added to the Fireflies active roster

Vanek will wear jersey #2.

There are no corresponding moves. The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29 players.

------------------

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.01 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Brayan Romero (1-3, 5.52 ERA).

Tonight is a CVETs Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park. Your pup can join you at the game for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket. Fans can also purchase $5 Whiteclaws at the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

--------------------

ALBUS CLOSES OUT GAME IN IMMACULATE FASHION: The Fireflies came out on top in a back-and-forth game to beat the Fredericksburg Nationals 9-6 Tuesday night at Segra Park. Dash Albus (S, 6) had the highlight of the evening. The southpaw earned his team-leading sixth save of the year in style. Albus struck out three batters on eight pitches and capped things off with a pitch-clock violation to earn an immaculate inning. It was the Fireflies (9-21, 45-51) third immaculate inning in team history and their first since Heribert Garcia had an immaculate sixth inning at Augusta May 14, 2021.

IMMACUL8: Last night, Dash Albus threw an immaculate inning thanks to a pitch clock violation. It is believed to be the first 8 pitch, three strikeout inning in MiLB and Major League history. The pitch clock was implemented in 2023 and since then there have been 54 immaculate innings in Minor League and Major League baseball.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Thursday. The southpaw worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Since the start of July, Shields has a 1.20 ERA in four starts with 15 innings under his belt. The lefty has 13 strikeouts and a 0.93 WHIP on the run. He is one of six Fireflies pitchers with an ERA beneath 1.50 during the month. The other five are Yimi Presinal, Yeri Perez, Julio Rosario, Nick Conte and Jordan Woods.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (4th, 2.54), strikeouts (8th, 77), opposing average (1st, .191) and WHIP (1st, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Gonzalez has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently is tied for the league lead with 63 steals. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 64 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

RUSHFORD'S REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best 11-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .206 on the run, he has drawn 10 walks to earn a .386 on-base percentage since July 8.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGIN': The Columbia Fireflies have made nine roster moves since Friday. Colton Becker and Emmanuel Reyes have been promoted. Gabriel Silva and Yimi Presinal have been placed on the injured list. In corresponding moves, the Fireflies have added Jose Cerice, Kyle DeGroat, Kendrys Chourio, Ramon Ramirez and JC Vanek to the active roster.







