Four-Run Eighth Inning Sinks Pelicans in Ballers 5-4 Win Friday

July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Four runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to bolster a, 5-4, win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With Friday's win, Kannapolis knots the series at 2-2, jumping to 7-12 in the second half of the Carolina League season. The Pelicans drop to 13-5 in the half, still in the mix for the top of the division standings.

RHP Ricardo Brizuela snuck his way into a no-decision on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, just two Ballers combined to hold Myrtle Beach to two runs over four hits in 4.2 innings. RHP Carlton Perkins notched his fourth win of the season by allowing one run on one hit in the final two innings of Friday's contest.

Kannapolis scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second, going ahead, 1-0, on a Nathan Archer groundball that drew a fielding error, allowing George Wolkow to score.

The visiting Pelicans found their first runs in the fifth inning, pulling in front, 2-1, on an Alexey Lumpuy RBI single and a Jose Escobar RBI groundout. In the top of the eighth, Eli Lovich gave Myrtle Beach a cushion at, 3-1, with an RBI groundout of his own.

After many innings of no luck at the plate, the Ballers finally broke through with timely offense. T.J. McCants made it a one-run ballgame in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, staying on base for Lyle Miller-Green to drive him in on an RBI triple to tie the game. With Wolkow following up by getting on base on a walk, a wild pitch from the Pelicans' arm allowed Miller-Green to cross the plate and give Kannapolis a, 4-3, lead. Later in the inning, Wolkow scored on one of a combined five balks by the two sides, adding insurance for the Cannon Ballers late.

Myrtle Beach put up a fight late, plating a run on a bases-loaded balk by Perkins to cut the lead to, 5-4, but a great play by Caleb Bonemer on a groundball sealed the win for Kannapolis.

RHP Luis Reyes defends his Pitcher of the Month crown for the second time in Saturday's game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Game five of the series is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with fans invited to enjoy Christmas in July with postgame fireworks.

